The Himachal BJP Rebel Who Didn't Budge Even After 'PM's Phone Call'

Kripal Parmar is contesting as an Independent from Fatehpur seat

As the BJP fights rebellion in Himachal Pradesh, reports suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in to try and persuade a rebel to quit the race. But Kripal Parmar, whose alleged phone call with the Prime Minister has gone viral, firmly remains in the contest.

Mr Parmar, a former BJP MP, is contesting as an independent candidate from the Fatehpur seat in the Himachal Pradesh election on Saturday (November 12). The 63-year-old has been upset with his party since last year, when he was not fielded in the Fatehpur by-election.

He squarely blames BJP president JP Nadda, his former classmate in school, for his revolt.

"Nadda-ji insulted me for 15 years," he told NDTV. He is saying this to PM Modi in the purported phone call that has not officially been confirmed either by the BJP or the Prime Minister's Office.

"I am in the fight, not the official BJP candidate. It is a contest between me and the Congress candidate," he said.

As it tries to retain power in a state that has traditionally see-sawed between two parties, the BJP is fighting not just the Congress but also a large number of rebels. The magnitude of its crisis became evident when the PM apparently called Mr Parmar, an old associate, to talk him out of his revolt.

In the phone call, Mr Parmar is heard saying that Mr Nadda had sidelined him for years.

"Modi-ji, Nadda-ji has humiliated me for 15 years," the BJP leader says.

"If Modi has any role in your life...," the voice on the phone responds.

"Bahut role hai (you play a big role)," Mr Parmar assures.

The voice continues: "Don't underestimate the value of this phone call." Mr Parmar replies: "I don't. This phone call for me is a message from God."

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Parmar insisted the call was not fake and that PM Modi had indeed called him on October 30.

"We have known each other for 25 years. When he (PM Modi) was in charge of Himachal Pradesh and I was a vice president, we travelled and stayed together a lot. I have family ties with him. I consider him my God," said the rebel, sitting near a photo of him and PM Modi.

"I am still contesting the election. I told Modi-ji if you had called a day earlier, even a second earlier, I would have withdrawn. He told me he was told that day. That he was told belatedly is also part of a conspiracy," he said.

He hinted at the role of the BJP chief, whose home state is Himachal Pradesh, even though he described him as his childhood friend.

"I don't know what happened in 2017. No one told me what happened. They stopped fielding me as a candidate. People started mocking me in the party," Mr Parmar said.

Around 30 rebels are fighting against official BJP candidates in the 68-seat state.

The results will be declared on December 8.