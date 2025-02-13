"1, 2, 3, Stab": Chilling Video Surfaces Of Kerala Medical College Ragging

A day after five students of a nursing college in Kerala's Kottayam were arrested for allegedly ragging juniors, a chilling video that captures the brutal acts has emerged. The disturbing video shows the torture a junior student was put through and underlines how ragging horror continues on many campuses despite laws to curb this menace.

In a video, a student is seen on a bed. His hands and legs are tied to the ends of the bed and he is writhing in pain. Another student repeatedly pricks him with the pointed end of a compass. He is heard shouting in pain. There are multiple injuries on the body and a white lotion poured over them, allegedly to make the wounds sting. The lotion is also poured into the eyes and the mouth. At one point, a dumbbell is placed on the victim's genitals. A cloth clip hangs from each nipple and one of the tormenters is seen tugging at them. Throughout the video, the student keeps crying out in pain and his tormenters are heard laughing.

The chilling case of ragging has come to the fore after three first-year students of Government Nursing College in Kottayam registered a police complaint. They said the torture started in November 2024 and continued for about three months.

The accused students have been suspended after the complaint. They are Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeeva (18), Rijil Jith (20) and Vivek (21).

Among the allegations is a charge that seniors extorted money from the juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol. Those who refused were beaten up.

Things came to light when one student could not bear the torture anymore and opened up to his father. His father then encouraged him to approach the police.

The ragging incident in Kottayam comes close on the heels of the suicide death of a 15-year-old schoolboy in Kochi, allegedly due to ragging. Mihir Ahammed's mother Rajna PM has alleged that her son was beaten up, verbally abused and forced to lick the toilet seat at school and these acts drove him to the edge.

Inputs by SP Babu