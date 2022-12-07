'Scared To Go Live...': Korean YouTuber After Molesters Get Bail In Mumbai

Hyojeong Park goes by the online handle Mhyochi.

South Korean vlogger and YouTuber Hyojeong Park today said that she is scared to go live as the two men who sexually harassed her in Mumbai were granted bail. Reacting to the news, Ms Park, who is known as Mhyochi online, tweeted, "Scared to go live today. Will I be okay?"

Yesterday, a Mumbai court granted bail to the two accused - Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh - who had harassed the Korean tourist during one of her live stream.

While live streaming in Mumbai, Ms Park's video showed one of the accused getting close to her and holding her hand despite her protesting. As she walks away, he appears again with another man on a bike and offers her a lift.

Another video posted online shows a man, who was watching her live stream, rushing to the spot to help Ms Park. He can be seen talking to the two accused, asking them to not harass the woman. They eventually leave after the man's intervention, and the woman thanks him profusely.

The police took notice of the incident after receiving the video on their Twitter handle and registered an FIR. The duo, aged 19 and 21 years, were arrested from nearby Bandra.