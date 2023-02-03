Viral Video: This Is How South Korean Woman Reacts After Eating Popular Indian Candy

The vlogger wrote, "Indian candy makes me cry."

When it comes to the taste of any toffee or candy, the general expectation is that it will be sweet. However, several of the candies are well known for their unusual, acidic flavors. These tangy candies are very well-liked in India. There are many tangy candies that are popular in India, but the pulse candy has maintained its status at the top.

After hearing about the tangy Pulse candy's popularity in India, a South Korean woman named Hyojeong Park, who is also a video blogger and social media influencer, recently gave it a try. She recorded and posted about her hilarious experience online.

While sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote the caption, "Indian candy makes me cry."

Watch the video here:

Due to the social media influencer's great response, the video gained a lot of attention and got about 1 million views on Instagram. Interesting remarks were also made in the comment section.

"Indians used to take it in every bag or pocket... and eat it anywhere, especially when traveling," commented one user.