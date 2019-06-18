Korean National Missing From Kangra After Paragliding 'Without Permission'

Korean national's gear has been recovered from a site.

An adventure sports activity turned out to be a dangerous encounter for a Korean national who has been missing since June 15 from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

The Korean national identified as Lee Taehyun tried paragliding from the Bir Billing region without seeking any permissions from the concerned authorities.

"Police and local rescue authorities are conducting a profound search operation. We have information that he was flying without permission. His gear has been recovered from a site known as Dharman in the Multhan district of Kangra," said deputy commissioner of Kangra district, Rakesh Prajapati.

The 35-year-old Korean resident was reportedly staying in a ''Surya Hotel'', whose staff informed the police authorities about his absence. He had checked in the hotel on June 11.

"We will hopefully have concrete results by today. Other gears have already been recovered." he added.