Jodhpur Man Flashes Korean Blogger, Arrested After Her Video Goes Viral

A Korean blogger was followed and harassed by a man while in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The man has been arrested and an investigation is on.

A video of the incident, shared by the blogger herself, has created a furore on social media. Visuals show the man following her while she's walking down some steps and recording a video. The woman evens steps aside to let the man pass through, but he stands by her side and flashes at her.

The woman, visibly horrified, can then be seen shouting and running away.

The video was shared by several users on Twitter, including the chief of Delhi Commission for Women - Swati Maliwal.

Sharing the video, Ms Maliwal wrote "Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur. This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country."

She also said that she is writing to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take the strongest action against the accused.

Jodhpur Police has taken note of the video and arrested the man.

"A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him," Dr Amrita Duhan, DCP, Jodhpur East told news agency ANI.

Last year, a South Korean blogger was sexually harassed by two men in Mumbai.

In a video shared online, one of the accused was seen dragging the YouTuber by her hand as she shouts "no, no", in Mumbai's Khar. As she walks away, he appears again with another man on a bike and offers her a lift. The woman denies it and tells them in broken English that her house is nearby.

The two accused were sent to police custody for 24 hours after their arrest.

The YouTuber later thanked the police for the prompt response and said that she intends to return to India at some point despite this episode.