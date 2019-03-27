Shack Instead Of School Building For 10 Years For Chhattisgarh Students

The temporary shack school has been provided with a toilet nearby (Representational)

Devoid of a proper building from past 10 years, students of a primary school are being forced to study in a temporary shack.

This comes at a time when education has become one of the most important aspects of life.

During rainfall and monsoon season, the school declares a holiday due to fear of snakes and other poisonous insects.

The temporary shack school has been provided with a properly constructed toilet nearby.

A teacher in the school, Mansharam claimed, "We have approached every level officer appealing them to build a proper school for children. It is very difficult for students to focus on studies.

A representative of Sarpanch Ritutaj Netam told media, "The government claims that the development has reached every village. But one can see the situation of the school. We have appealed concerned officers but all went in vain."

