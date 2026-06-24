Kolkata Warehouse Roof Collapse Updates: 3 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway

Kolkata Warehouse Collapse Updates: Three workers were killed and at least 40 others are feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:20 PM at a three-floor structure where construction was underway. While six to seven people have been rescued and rushed to the hospital so far, a massive joint operation by the police, fire services, and disaster management teams is currently underway to pull out those still stuck under the debris.

Follow The Updates From Kolkata Warehouse Collapse: