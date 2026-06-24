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Kolkata Warehouse Roof Collapse Updates: 3 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway

Kolkata Warehouse Collapse Updates: Several workers were engaged in construction work at the warehouse when the roof of the three-floor building collapsed.

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Kolkata Warehouse Roof Collapse Updates: 3 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway
Kolkata Warehouse Collapse Updates: The incident occurred around 12:20 PM at a three-floor structure.

Kolkata Warehouse Collapse Updates: Three workers were killed and at least 40 others are feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:20 PM at a three-floor structure where construction was underway. While six to seven people have been rescued and rushed to the hospital so far, a massive joint operation by the police, fire services, and disaster management teams is currently underway to pull out those still stuck under the debris.

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