Kolkata School Protests Spread As Police, Parents Clash Outside Campus

In Kolkata, there was chaos outside two top schools all day and late into the evening. Since Friday, protests have erupted at GD Birla School where a four-year-old was sexually abused, after which two teachers were arrested and the school was shut indefinitely by the management.On Monday, simultaneous protests erupted at MP Birla School on James Long Sarani where the police had to lathicharge parents to control a situation that was spiralling out of hand.Parents of a student there had complained to the school and the police in September that their child -- less than four years old -- was molested at the school more than once. But no action was taken, either by the school or by police, the parents alleged.Till 9 pm, the arterial James Long Sarani was sporadically blocked, traffic disrupted as parents and police scuffled. One of the alleged molesters was reportedly suspended. Tomorrow is unlikely to be any calmer.The father of the GD Birla student complained to police against the principal and has demanded her resignation and arrest. Otherwise, he said activists would march to Lalbazaar, the police headquarters.The father has also threatened legal action against GD Birla, the corporate group that runs four schools and has several other business interests.The police have responded by calling a tripartite meeting between the parents, the police and school authorities. But a debate has erupted over which parents. Sources say police will decide. But most parents say that is not acceptable.There was slogan-shouting at the police court today when the two accused PT teachers of GD Birla were produced after two days of police remand. They have been remanded to police custody once again till 15 December.