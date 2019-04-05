Kolkata Police Commissioner Among 4 Bengal Cops Replaced Ahead Of Polls

The Election Commission said its decision should be implemented with immediate effect (File)

The Commissioner of Police of Kolkata is among four top cops in West Bengal who have been replaced by the Election Commission ahead of national election. The four officers cannot be deployed for any election related duties, the poll panel said.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, ADG, Pollution Control Board has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. He replaces Anuj Sharma.

Natarajan Ramesh Babu, ADG and IGP, Operations has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Bidhan Nagar replacing Gyanwant Singh.

Avannu Ravindranath DC (Airport Division), Bidhan Nagar has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Birbhum. He replaces Selva Murugan.

Srihari Pandey, DC, KAP, 3rd Battalion, has been made the Superintendent of Police, Diamond Harbour.

The Election Commission has taken the decision after reviewing the poll preparedness of the state.

"The direction of the Commission be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in respect of joining of above officers be sent within 24 hours," the Election Commission said.

West Bengal will vote in all seven phases when elections begin next Thursday. Votes will be counted on May 23.



