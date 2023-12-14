Couple Arrested From Bihar For Selling Newborn Granddaughter For Rs 30,000

Police said they have also arrested the two traffickers (Representational)

A couple was arrested by the Kolkata Police for allegedly selling their newborn granddaughter for Rs 30,000, officials said on Thursday.

The 23-day-old baby was rescued from Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas district, while the couple was arrested from Gaya in Bihar where they fled to after selling her, they said.

A complaint was lodged at the Anandapur police station on Wednesday by a woman, stating that her daughter was missing.

During the investigation, it was found that the grandparents sold her for Rs 30,000 to two child traffickers. They, in turn, sold the newborn to a childless woman in Narendrapur for lakhs of rupees.

Apart from the grandparents, police said they have also arrested the two traffickers and the woman who bought the baby.

"We will continue our probe to find out how many people are involved in the trafficking racket. The baby has been rescued and she is in good health," a police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)