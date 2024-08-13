'No Assurance...': Key Doctors' Body Says Strike Over Kolkata Rape To Continue

The protests are taking place in several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Hours after a delegation from the Indian Medical Association met Health Minister JP Nadda, a key doctors' body has said that the strike which began after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata will continue.

While one of the demands of the doctors has been met with the Calcutta High Court handing over the investigation into the rape and murder to the CBI, the body said the strike and protests will not end even on its second day because one core point remains unfulfilled - an assurance that the Central Healthcare Protection Act would be passed to curb attacks on medical personnel.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) said, "No assurance on Central Healthcare Protection act- No call off! OUR DEMANDS still stand incomplete. We will continue with strike until they're accepted fully. As of 6pm, 13th August- STRIKE CONTINUES!"

The Central Healthcare Protection Act has been a long-standing demand of doctors across the country. They have sought the introduction of a bill which provides a comprehensive framework as well as severe penalties for those who assault or intimidate doctors.

Among the other inclusions in the bill, the doctors want swift investigation and prosecution of such cases and the setting up of committees in each hospital to tackle violence against medical professionals.

While 19 states have enacted legislation to protect healthcare workers, starting with Andhra Pradesh in 2007, the doctors have asked for a central Act to ensure uniformity as well as protection across the country.

The demand was initially sparked by attacks on doctors by relatives of patients who alleged that they were not given proper healthcare and blamed poor outcomes on negligence by medical professionals.

Protests have taken place over the issue several times and, during the latest agitation, which began on Monday in the wake of the rape and murder, the doctors have also asked for the setting up of fast-track courts to bring the guilty to book in cases of violence against healthcare professionals.

Medical Association Chief's Take

After meeting Health Minister Nadda on Tuesday, Indian Medical Association President RV Asokan stressed on the need for doctors to feel safe and be able to serve patients without fear.

"The main demand was that all the hospitals across the country should be declared safe zones. Safe zones are entitled to certain security measures. This is especially important because the number of woman doctors in the profession is increasing. The proportion of woman doctors is now around 60%. So, the security aspect is very important," Dr Asokan said.

On the Central Healthcare Protection Act, Mr Asokan said, "We also asked for the oft-repeated central law against violence against doctors. He (Mr Nadda) said there were some limitations in front of the government. He said he would consider this and come out with a statement."

Services Hit

The protests are taking place in several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and doctors have said all elective services will be halted till the investigation into the case is complete. Patients were affected in many hospitals, including some in Uttar Pradesh, where videos emerged of them banging on the doors to get treatment as they had travelled from different cities.

Horrific Crime

A 31-year-old post-graduate trainee, who was working at Kolkata's renowned state government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall in the institution and her body was found on Friday morning. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer working with the Kolkata Police, has been arrested for the crime.

Apart from sexual assault, her post-mortem report revealed that several injuries were inflicted on her before she was smothered to death. It indicated that the accused had hit her so hard that the glasses of her spectacles shattered, shards piercing her eyes.