Olympics Watching, Dinner With Colleagues: Hours Before Doctor's Rape-Murder

The rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata has sparked massive protests

The 31-year-old doctor, who was raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital late on Thursday night, watched Neeraj Chopra's silver-winning throw at Paris Olympics along with four colleagues hours before the horrifying incident snuffed out her life.

All the doctors, reports say, were on night duty and ordered out. They ate together while watching Neeraj Chopra's stunning show. The victim then called up her mother, told her that she had eaten and asked her to have dinner. Dinner done, her colleagues left for their workstations while she stayed in the seminar hall to study.

According to some reports, she dozed off at some point. The CCTV footage on the basis of which the accused, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested showed him entering the Emergency building -- where the victim was -- around 4 am. At 7.30 am the next morning, her body was found. A preliminary examination found injuries on eyes, mouth, face, private parts and limbs.

Police have now decided to question the doctor's four colleagues who were on night duty that day, reports say.

The investigators are also not ruling out the involvement of more people in the crime. Commission of Police Vineet Goyal today said all those who were at the place of occurrence are being called in for questioning. "We have already started a helpline number. Doctors can tell us (give information by calling on the helpline). They can communicate anonymously. They can come and talk to us physically too. They can tell us if they suspect someone and the reasons behind it. We are certain that in next 4-5 days, if there are more culprits, we will be able to arrest them," he said after visiting the victim's home with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister has set a deadline for the city police and said that if they do not complete the investigation by Sunday, the state government would recommend a CBI probe.

"There were nurses and others around. I still don't understand how this incident took place. The parents have told me that they suspect the involvement of an insider. I have told the police that if there is any such doubt against anyone, the victim's friends, the first caller, and others should be questioned," she said after meeting the victim's family.

"I want the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. If they are not able to crack the case by Sunday, we will not keep the case in our hands anymore and hand it over to the CBI. I don't have an issue with them taking over but their success rate is low," she added.

The accused, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested the day after the incident. He was a civic volunteer attached with Kolkata Police and frequented the state-run hospital. Roy was tracked down after CCTV footage showed him entering the building early that morning and a Bluetooth headset pairing with his phone was found at the crime scene.