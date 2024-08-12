'Fake News, Am In Hostel': 'Missing' Intern After Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder

Calling reports about his disappearance "fake", the medical intern, allegedly missing since the day of the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder, today said that he is at the college hostel and cooperating with agencies.

The student, who NDTV has chosen not to name in view of the sensitivity of the case, said he is "under severe mental distress" and urged everyone to not spread "fake news" against him.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. Doctors from hospitals across India have announced an indefinite strike.

"I want to clarify that I have been staying in hostel since the day of the incident and been co-operating in the investigation with the police. I am already under severe mental distress, and I request you to stop circulating this fake news," the intern posted on Facebook.

A civic volunteer, who posed as cop, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case and has been sent to 14-day police custody.

At least three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were also filed before the Calcutta High Court, demanding that the investigation be transferred to the CBI.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said police will have time till Sunday to solve the rape-murder case, failing which the CBI will take over the investigation.

Earlier today, the Principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, who has been accused of victim-blaming, resigned, declaring that he "cannot take the humiliation" and alleged "political statements" against him.

"Students are being provoked to ensure my removal. I want the accused to be punished. I am being defamed. I have not made such remarks," he told reporters.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has outlined steps being taken by the cops to solve this crime.

"We are certain... in the next four or five days, if there are more culprits, we will be able to arrest them," he said, "We have started a helpline... doctors can give information by calling (and) can communicate anonymously... if they have suspicions."