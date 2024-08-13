Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Updates: Doctors' Strike Continue Across Country

The father of the 31-year-old doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, got a phone call Friday morning. The caller said his daughter had died by suicide. When he rushed to the hospital, he learnt that his daughter's body was found in the seminar hall, half-clothed and with bruises. The investigation later revealed that the doctor had been raped and murdered.





"The Assistant Superintendent of chest medicine department called and said, 'your daughter died by suicide'. And then we saw the reality when we reached the hospital," the woman's father told the media, adding that the official did not name himself during the call.





The father's remarks have triggered allegations that the college administration attempted a cover-up after the woman doctor's body was found. According to the probe, she had dinner on Thursday night with four other colleagues on night duty. Police are also speaking to them, among others, to get to the bottom of the matter.



