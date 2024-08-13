Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Updates: Doctors' Strike Continue Across Country

New Delhi:
Federation of Resident Doctors Association members hold placards as they call for a nationwide strike.
The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association announced the extension of its indefinite strike to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata after their meeting with officials from the Union health ministry failed to bring out any resolution.
Resident doctors of government hospitals across the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest the gruesome incident at the RG Kar Medical College, paralysing elective services including OPDs and non-emergency surgeries.
The stir was in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).
Here are the Updates on Doctors' strike:
Call To Kolkata Doctor's Family Said She Died By Suicide. Police Probe Why
The father of the 31-year-old doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, got a phone call Friday morning. The caller said his daughter had died by suicide. When he rushed to the hospital, he learnt that his daughter's body was found in the seminar hall, half-clothed and with bruises. The investigation later revealed that the doctor had been raped and murdered.
"The Assistant Superintendent of chest medicine department called and said, 'your daughter died by suicide'. And then we saw the reality when we reached the hospital," the woman's father told the media, adding that the official did not name himself during the call.
The father's remarks have triggered allegations that the college administration attempted a cover-up after the woman doctor's body was found. According to the probe, she had dinner on Thursday night with four other colleagues on night duty. Police are also speaking to them, among others, to get to the bottom of the matter.
- The doctors' association has also demanded security protocols for healthcare workers.
- The Centre, it has said, must enforce a mandated protocol for security of healthcare workers.
- Treatment at most hospitals in Kolkata has taken a hit after doctors joined the protest demanding justice in the case.
- Several patients and their relatives have complained of inconvenience due to the protest.
- At King George's Medical University at Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, protesting doctors gathered this morning and marched to the outdoor patients' department to stop work there.
- Patients and their relatives were seen banging on the OPD's shut doors, demanding that they be treated.
- Doctors across the country have refused to return to work, except for emergency procedures, as they protest against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Nationwide protests are underway
- The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) yesterday announced a nationwide pause in elective services in hospitals.
- In a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, FORDA described the Kolkata incident as "perhaps the greatest travesty to have occurred in the history of the resident doctor community".
- FORDA has demanded resignation of all authorities concerned who could not protect the dignity and life of a woman on-duty doctor.
- They have also sought an assurance that the protesting doctors will not be manhandled and swift action in the case.