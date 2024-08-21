AIIMS Doctors To Continue Strike; Provide OPD Services At Jantar Mantar: Updates

AIIMS Delhi said that they will provide OPD services from Jantar Mantar.

The Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS, New Delhi said that they will provide OPD services from Jantar Mantar today to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to patient care.

"The Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS, New Delhi, extends its sincere gratitude to the Supreme Court for its Suo Motu Cognizance and recent verdict concerning RG Kar MC&H and related issues. We appreciate the Court's attention to the pressing issues affecting our healthcare professionals," the release said.

RDA AIIMS also urged for enhanced safety measures for healthcare professionals given the persistent and escalating violence against them.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. The court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident in the RG Kar hospital on August 15.

Aug 21, 2024 12:25 (IST) Doctors, students and others hold a protest demanding justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. #WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Doctors, students and others hold a protest demanding justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. pic.twitter.com/QCrO3F9nsk - ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024 Doctors, students and others hold a protest demanding justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

Aug 21, 2024 11:30 (IST) Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Can't Wait For Another Rape To Change Things On Ground, Says Supreme Court



The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the nation can't wait for another rape and murder for bringing changes on the ground and set up National Task Force to prepare an action plan to prevent violence against medical professionals and providing safe working conditions.

"As more and more women join the work force, the nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground," the top court said.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra's observation came while hearing a suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a doctor in State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.



Aug 21, 2024 11:29 (IST) AIIMS Doctors Extend Gratitude To Supreme Court For Setting Up Task Force To Look Into Working Conditions Of Doctors



