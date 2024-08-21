Central Force Recce At Kolkata Hospital Where Doctor Was Raped, Murdered

Senior CISF officers visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital this morning

Top officers of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards airports and Parliament, reached Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital this morning for a recce. The paramilitary force has been tasked with taking over security arrangements at the state-run hospital after a shocking incident of vandalism in the aftermath of a 31-year-old doctor's rape and murder that has shaken the nation.

Senior CISF officer K Pratap Singh, who visited the hospital this morning, told the media, "Let us do our job. We have come here for some assignment. Let us finish our work, then senior officers will brief you. I am doing my job mandated by higher authorities."

The central force's recce comes after the Supreme Court yesterday questioned the city police's response when a mob stormed the hospital in the early hours of August 15 and damaged medical equipment and supplies on two floors. The mob violence took place during a 'reclaim the night' protest in Kolkata and several other cities to seek justice for the doctor.

"We are unable to comprehend how the State was not prepared to deal with the incident of vandalization of the premises of the hospital," the Supreme Court said yesterday.

The court noted that a majority of doctors of the hospital have left the campus after the August 15 mob violence. It is necessary to create a safe environment so that doctors can return and treat patients. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta then assured the court that central forces will guard the premises. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for West Bengal government, said he has no objection.

At the hospital, a huge protest is on to demand justice for the victim of the horrifying rape-murder.

Ex Principal's Day 6 Of Questioning

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, reached the CBI's office in Kolkata this morning for the sixth round of questioning in connection with the investigation into the heinous crime. Mr Ghosh, whose handling of the situation after the doctor's body was found at a seminar hall on August 9 has come under the scanner, refused to answer questions from the media.

Over the past five days, Sandip Ghosh has been questioned for a total of 64 hours, according to CBI officials.

Separately, the Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of financial irregularities during Sandip Ghosh's tenure as principal of the state-run institution.

3 Officers Suspended Over Vandalism

Left red-faced after the top court's remarks on police response during the mob attack, the Bengal government has now suspended three officers in connection with the incident of vandalism.

The suspended cops include two Assistant Police Commissioners, sources have told news agency PTI. "Three officers have been suspended... Two are Assistant Police Commissioners and one is an inspector," an official said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.