Call To Kolkata Doctor's Family Said She Died By Suicide. Police Probe Why

The rape and murder of the doctor at the Kolkata hospital has sparked nationwide protests

The father of the 31-year-old doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, got a phone call Friday morning. The caller said his daughter had died by suicide. When he rushed to the hospital, he learnt that his daughter's body was found in the seminar hall, half-clothed and with bruises. The investigation later revealed that the doctor had been raped and murdered.

"The Assistant Superintendent of chest medicine department called and said, 'your daughter died by suicide'. And then we saw the reality when we reached the hospital," the woman's father told the media, adding that the official did not name himself during the call.

The father's remarks have triggered allegations that the college administration attempted a cover-up after the woman doctor's body was found. According to the probe, she had dinner on Thursday night with four other colleagues on night duty. Police are also speaking to them, among others, to get to the bottom of the matter.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who frequented the hospital, has been arrested and police said if more culprits are involved, they would be taken into custody over the next four-five days.

Top Doctors Summoned

The Assistant Superintendent and Head of Department of the Chest Medicine wing of the state-run hospital have been summoned to find out why the woman's family were told she died by suicide.

The woman's mother has told the media that even after they reached the hospital, they were not allowed to see the body. "I fell at their feet, begging them to let me see my daughter. But they did not. No one understands what I went through. They let us see her at 2 pm."

The family members have told the media that the victim called her mother that night and told her to have dinner. "We were planning her wedding next year," a relative said.

The family said they won't get their daughter back, but want her to get justice. "She went to serve the people and ended up sacrificing herself. We just want justice, we don't want anything else."

Principal Quits, Gets New Role

Authorities of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have come under the scanner for their initial response to the chilling incident. Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh resigned yesterday, saying that he can't take the humiliation and criticism on social media over comments he claimed had been falsely attributed to him.

Subsequently, in a development that drew strong criticism, Dr Ghosh was named principal in another medical college in Kolkata. Students of the Calcutta National Medical College in the city have opposed this move, questioning how the Principal who failed to ensure safety on one campus can succeed in another. The students have also locked up the doors of the Principal's office, saying they won't let him join work.

The BJP has, meanwhile, accused the state government of attempting a cover-up. "Mamata Banerjee has replaced Sandip Ghosh, the controversial Principal of RG Kar MCH, and replaced him with Dr Suhrita Paul, currently the OSD at Swasthya Bhawan. This is another attempt to plant a TMC apologist, with a checkered past, to the sensitive position, with the sole objective of influencing probe and eliminating all evidences," party leader Amit Malviya has said.

'Insider' Involved?

The woman's family has alleged someone in the chest medicine department could be involved in the horrifying crime. "We want a probe against the whole chest department. We think someone on the inside is involved," they have told the media. "What is the guarantee that it was a supari murder?" Asked if his daughter had enmity with anyone in the department. "No, but anyone can be jealous."

The family has also raised this suspicion when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited them.

"There were nurses and security, I am still unable to understand how this incident took place. Police have informed me that there was someone inside," Ms Banerjee said yesterday.

The state government has given the city police time till Sunday to complete the investigation, failing which it will recommend a CBI probe into the matter.