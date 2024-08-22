Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case Live Updates: 'Doctors Must Resume Work, There Will Be No Victimisation': Supreme Court

New Delhi:
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a status report in the Supreme Court in its probe into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at a Kolkata hospital. The incident has sparked nationwide strike by doctors. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had on Tuesday said the nation cannot wait for another rape case for changes to occur on the ground, and constituted a National Task Force to ensure the safety of doctors. The top court has resumed hearing the case.
Here are the LIVE updates in Kolkata rape-murder case:
LIVE | "We Know Doctors Work Over 36 Hours": Supreme Court
"We have referred to the working conditions in general. We have gone to public hospitals. I have slept on the floor of a government hospital when one of my family members was sick. We know that doctors work over 36 hours": CJI
"The duty is almost 48 hours, then you are neither in a physical or mental state to resist if somebody is teasing you. I am not even going into serious crimes": Counsel
The Supreme Court asks various organizations and associations of doctors to submit their names so that the National Task Force can talk to them.
LIVE | Will Ensure No Action Once Doctors Return To Work: Supreme Court
CJI: We will pass some general order. Once the doctors resume work, we will prevail upon the authorities not to take any adverse action. Public Health Infrastructure must become functional.
Resident Doctors In National Task Force?
Counsel urges to include resident doctors in NTF
CJI: If we ask representatives to be part of the NTF, it becomes impossible to work. There are very senior women doctors in the NTF, they have worked for a very long time in healthcare. The committee will hear all doctors and their representatives.
LIVE | Doctors Must Resume To Work: Chief Justice
CJI: Poor people cannot be left to the lurch and doctors must resume to work. We will pass a general order that there will be no victimisation. They must first come back to duty. Resident doctors are young doctors, they should understand and return to work.
LIVE: Ex-RG Kar Hospital Head Arrives For Questioning In 7th Day In Row
Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, arrives for questioning at the CBI's office in CGO Complex in Kolkata for the seventh day of questioning.
LIVE: Supreme Court Begins Hearing Kolkata Horror Case
Supreme Court resumes hearing the rape-murder case of a doctor in Kolkata. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the case.
CBI Submits Status Report In Sealed Cover To Supreme Court In Kolkata Horror Case
The CBI and the Kolkata Police have submitted their report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court. As per the court's direction, the CBI had filed a status report about the progress of the investigation so far in the case. Kolkata Police had to file an investigation report in the court regarding the mob attack on the hospital.