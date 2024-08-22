Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case Live Updates: 'Doctors Must Resume Work, There Will Be No Victimisation': Supreme Court

LIVE | "We Know Doctors Work Over 36 Hours": Supreme Court

"We have referred to the working conditions in general. We have gone to public hospitals. I have slept on the floor of a government hospital when one of my family members was sick. We know that doctors work over 36 hours": CJI





"The duty is almost 48 hours, then you are neither in a physical or mental state to resist if somebody is teasing you. I am not even going into serious crimes": Counsel