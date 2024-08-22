Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Submits Status Report In Supreme Court

CBI officials investigate the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

The CBI today submitted its status report to the Supreme Court on the progress of the investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, and as per sources the agency has found several missing links.

The Supreme Court's division bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud is hearing the matter. This is the second hearing at the CJI's division bench in the matter and all eyes now are on the proceedings at the division bench.

According to news agency IANS, sources said the first missing link is the substantial gap between the time of the discovery of the body at the seminar hall of the hospital building on the morning of August 9 and that of intimation to the local police station about the tragedy.

Sources reportedly said that the investigating Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are trying to figure out why the hospital authorities, especially, the former and controversial RG Principal Sandip Ghosh took so much time to inform the police after the discovery of the body. The CBI has been interrogating Dr Ghosh to join the dots since last Friday. The questioning has been going on for marathon 12 to 14 hours almost every day.

On Thursday also, Dr Ghosh appeared for interrogation at the CBI's Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. This was the seventh consecutive day of his appearance. The CBI has also summoned Dr Ghosh's driver for interrogation today.

The second missing link is the exact person who first spotted the body of the victim at the seminar hall on the morning of August 9.

Sources reportedly said that even after interrogating several medical and non-medical staff of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, the investigating officials are yet to identify the individual who first spotted the body. Contradictory statements have been given by those being interrogated.

Sources also said that the investigating official believed that once the individual, who spotted the body first is zeroed in, answers for many unanswered queries in the matter will be found.

The body of a woman doctor was found in mysterious circumstances on the hospital premises on August 9. One person has been arrested so far. Protests erupted in the city and later across the country over the case.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)