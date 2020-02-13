Calcutta University Denies Permission For Seminar Featuring JNU's Aishe Ghosh

Aishe Ghosh was injured in an attack on the JNU campus on January 5.

The Calcutta University today refused to allow a Left-leaning students' organisation to hold an event featuring Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh among the main speakers, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Aishe Ghosh was supposed to address the seminar, titled "Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum", on the university's College Street campus. The authorities have refrained from giving any reason for the refusal.

However, PTI quoted sources in the Kolkata police as saying that permission was not granted due to security concerns. Left-wing groups expressed surprise over the decision, and wondered if the ruling Trinamool Congress was "serious" in its opposition to central policies such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

The JNUSU leader had suffered head injuries on the night of January 5, when a group of masked people armed with sticks attacked students and teachers protesting against a proposal to hike hostel fees at the premier university in the national capital. The students received relief later that month, when the Delhi High Court passed an interim order asking the JNU authorities to register students for the new academic semester on the basis of the old hostel manual without charging any late fees.

While the Delhi Police are yet to identify the attackers or arrest them, they have issued notices to nine students -- including Aishe Ghosh -- in connection with clashes over the hostel fee hike that erupted in the university's computer server room the day before the incident.

"I was not the one in a mask... I am the one who was affected. I still have my blood-soaked clothes," the JNUSU president said in an emotional riposte later.

While JNU students have accused the Delhi Police of doing little to save the students at the time of the January 5 attack, the latter claim that they could not enter the university premises without permission from its authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)