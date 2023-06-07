Tension Grips Maharashtra Town Over Social Media Posts On Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed for peace

Some Hindu outfits today staged a massive protest in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over controversial social media posts on Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, officials have said.

Calling for a shutdown, the outfits alleged that the posts were intended to glorify the two rulers.

The protest turned violent when the protesters ransacked some shops and vehicles at Kolhapur's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, demanding action against those men.

The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesters, officials said. There were reports of clashes between two groups from other parts of the town as well.

"Some organisations had called for a Kolhapur bandh and the members of these outfits gathered at Shivaji Chowk today. Some people also started throwing stones, forcing police to use force against these people to disperse them," said Mahendra Pandit, Superintendent of Police, Kolhapur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he is in contact with the senior police officials. He also appealed to the public to maintain calm.

Officials said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, is also monitoring the situation.

Security has been increased in the city to avoid any untoward incident, police said.