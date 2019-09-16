Cops File Case In Ex-Andhra Speaker's Death, Nephew Alleges Murder

Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, 72, was found dead in his Hyderabad home

Former Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who ws found hanging at his Hyderabad home today, was murdered, his nephew has told reporters. The police, who after initial investigation said it appeared to be suicide, have now filed a case of "death in suspicious circumstance" -- meaning they are not ruling out foul play.

"I am not willing to believe anything of this sort... he was murdered is what I heard from my relatives and friends in Hyderabad," Mr Rao's nephew Kanchi Sai told reporters.

Mr Rao, 72, -- one of the senior-most leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party - was found dead in his Hyderabad home.

He was taken to Basavatarakam Hospital - which he had set up with actor-politician Balakrishna - where doctors confirmed his death.

Mr Rao became Speaker in 2014 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to create Telangana. The six-time MLA - he won from Narsaraopet five times and Sattenapalli in 2014 - has also served as the home minister and the panchayat raj minister.

BJP chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao, in a statement said, "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace."

