Chandrababu Naidu Drove Former Speaker To Suicide, Says YSR Congress

Chandrababu Naidu went into hiding immediately after hearing the news, MLA Ambati Rambabu said

The controversy over the death of former Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao continued in Tuesday, with the ruling YSR Congress alleging that it was Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu who was responsible for his death. Brushing aside TDP allegations that the state government was had a role in his death, they said the former Speaker was repeatedly humiliated by his party chief.

Mr Naidu, the YSR Congress said, had not given Mr Rao due respect, encouraged rival groups and did not respond to his phone calls, which drove him to suicide. If the call data of his cell phone is examined, the reason for his death will be clear, the ruling party said.

Chandrababu Naidu did not meet even meet Mr Rao in the hospital -- where he was being treated after a failed suicide attempt - even though he visited the town to address a meeting, the YSR Congress said.

Kodela Siva Prasad Rao was found dead at his Hyderabad home on Monday. The police, who suspected suicide, filed a case of "death in suspicious circumstances". Mr Rao's cousin Kanchi Sai alleged that he was murdered by his son Sivaram, which the TDP has denied.

On Tuesday, speaking to reporters at separate press conferences, the state's Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani, Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, PAC member and MLA Ambati Rambabu said: "Chandrababu Naidu went into hiding immediately after hearing the news and surfaced only after it was clear that there was no suicide note and his name was not included in it".

Once the air was clear, Mr Naidu started "whipping up passions" by levelling false and baseless allegations against the government, they said.

Chandrababu Naidu, who organized a camp for YSRCP "victims" of Palanadu did not include Kodela Prasada Rao in it, they said. "If Kodela Siva Prasad Rao was humiliated, as the TDP claims, why he was not there in the Chalo Atmakuru camp," they questioned.

After losing this year's election, Chandrababu Naidu did not meet Kodela even once and was promoting another group, which must have surely hurt the ageing TDP leader, they said. Chandrababu Naidu, they further said, had done the same to party founder NT Rama Rao and Nandamuri Harikrishna in the past.

TDP leaders have alleged that Mr Rao was being hounded by the YSR Congress government.

As an example they cited the latest police case filed against him, in which the former Speaker was accused of diverting furniture belonging to the Andhra Pradesh assembly to his office at Sattenapalli back in 2014. He was repeatedly publicly humiliated, they said.

After the builders and contractors filed police complaints, Mr Rao had confessed that he shifted the furniture to his personal place and asked officials to take back the material.

