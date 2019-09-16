Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao Commits Suicide

Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao has committed suicide, police said

Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao has committed suicide at his home in Hyderabad, the police said today. Mr Rao, 72, was one of the senior-most leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party in the state.

He was taken to Basavatarakam Hospital - which he had set up with actor-politician Balakrishna - where doctors confirmed his death.

Mr Rao became Speaker in 2014 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to create Telangana. The six-time MLA - he won from Narsaraopet five times and Sattenapalli in 2014 - has also served as the home minister and the panchayat raj minister.

Mr Rao joined the TDP in 1983. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Mr Rao, who was born in a farmer's family, went on to become a doctor after graduating from Guntur Medical College.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.