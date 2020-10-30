Advisor To J&K Lieutenant Governor Appointed State Election Commissioner

KK Sharma had been an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

KK Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and was appointed the State Election Commissioner, an official said.

"KK Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K; appointed State Election Commissioner," government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Mr Sharma, a 1983-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed advisor to the Lieutenant Governor in November last year.

During his service career spanning some 30 years, Mr Sharma has held various positions, including the Chief Secretary of Delhi and Goa.

He also served as secretary in the Human Resource Development Ministry before his retirement. Mr Sharma has served as advisor to the administrator of Chandigarh too.