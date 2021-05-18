KK Shailaja, Praised For Covid Handling, Not In Kerala Cabinet: Sources

KK Shailaja, 64, is also known as "Shailaja Teacher".

Highlights KK Shailaja came to be seen as a "rockstar" health minister

The former minister, 64, is also known as "Shailaja Teacher"

She won by over 60,000 votes from the constituency in Kannur district

KK Shailaja, who was praised for her role as Kerala's Health Minister for handling the Covid pandemic, has been left out of the new cabinet of the Left-led government, sources have said.

The former minister, 64, also known as "Shailaja Teacher", had won by the biggest margin in the recent Kerala election that saw the LDF coalition returning to power, bucking a decades-old tradition of incumbents being voted out.

She won by over 60,000 votes from the constituency in Kannur district.

Ms Shailaja came to be seen as a "rockstar" health minister for her handling of the Covid outbreak in Kerala, which scored early successes in checking the spread of the virus in the first wave.

She also drew appreciation for the way she managed the Nipah virus crisis.

In September, the UK-based Prospect magazine selected Teacher as the "Top Thinker of the Year 2020".