Day After Singer KK Dies, Kolkata Police Registers 'Unnatural Death' Case

Kolkata Police has registered a case of 'unnatural death' over the demise of popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, a senior officer said today.

The case has been filed at Kolkata's New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK was staying and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital, the senior police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer added.

Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata last evening. His official Instagram page has visuals of a concert in a Kolkata auditorium.

KK, 53, collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after a concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Doctor at CMRI hospital said the singer was brought dead

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was known for some of Bollywood's biggest hits, like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. His songs almost gained cult status among teens in the late 1990s, and his voice was common at school and college farewells and teen cultural events.



