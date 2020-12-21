Kisan Diwas 2020: Know Why National Farmers' Day Is Observed In India

Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day is observed in India in remembrance of Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was committed to the wellbeing of the farmers.

Kisan Diwas 2020: Know Why National Farmers' Day Is Observed In India

Kisa Diwas 2020: Chaudhary Charan Singh always fought for farmers' rights

Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day is observed on December 23, the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth prime minister of India. Born into a farmer's family, Chaudhary Charan Singh was known for his farmer-friendly policies. He was the prime minister between July 1979 and January 1980. During his short time as prime minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh worked hard for the welfare of Indian farmers. He had introduced several welfare schemes for the farmers. The government, in 2001, decided to mark Charan Singh's birth anniversary as Kisan Diwas.

Kisan Diwas is a day to remember the role of Indian farmers in the economy. Chaudhary Charan Singh played a key role in bringing the issues of small and marginal farmers to the forefront. He always fought and stood for farmers' rights.

Carrying forward Sir Chhotu Ram's legacy, he founded the Kisan Trust on December 23, 1978, to spread awareness about farmers' issues in the country. Just like Chotu Ram, Charan Singh championed the interest of oppressed communities and small farmers. 

Newsbeep

In 1939, he introduced the Debt Redemption Bill to give relief to the farmers from moneylenders. As the agriculture minister, in 1952, Charan Singh worked for abolishing the zamindari system and in 1953, he got the Consolidation of Holdings Act passed. Under this Act, fragmented land holdings were pooled and then re-allotted to the farmers in a way that each got a single farm. Charan Singh also made effort to free the marginal farmers from being exploited. 

Chaudhary Charan Singh was committed to the farm sector and favoured small and cottage industries. For his association with the farming community, his memorial in New Delhi was named the Kisan Ghat.

Comments
kisan diwas 2020Chaudhary Charan SinghNational Farmers Day

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india