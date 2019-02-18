Kirti Azad, Suspended By BJP After Accusing Arun Jaitley, Joins Congress

Kirti Azad joined the Congress party and tweeted photographs with party president Rahul Gandhi.

Suspended BJP lawmaker Kirti Azad joined the Congress today, months before the national election due by May. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was present when Kirti Azad, a former cricketer who was a part of the 1983 World Cup squad, joined the party.

Kirti Azad, 60, spent over two decades in the BJP and is a three-time parliamentarian from Bihar's Darbhanga.

"Today in front of Rahul Gandhi I joined the Congress, I felicitated him in traditional Mithila style," Kirti Azad tweeted, along with photographs of him with the Congress president.

आज सुबह कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi जी ने मुझे कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण कराई मैंने मिथिला की परंपरा में उनको मखाना की माला, पाग, चादर से सम्मानित किया।

He was to have joined the Congress on February 15, but the event was put off because of the Pulwama terror attack a day before, in which 40 soldiers were killed. He had tweeted too that he would be joining the Congress in front of "the young energetic president Rahul Gandhi".

Later, he tweeted: "Met Rahul Gandhiji it was rightly decided that in mark of respect to the martyred soldiers of Pulwama my joining the Congress will now take place on February 18 we will be in state of mourning for three days." He added that the "country is bigger than a person or party and soldiers are supreme Ameen".

Kirti Azad is believed to be keen on contesting again from his Darbhanga constituency, but the Congress may be more inclined to fielding the cricketer-turned-politician in Delhi, say sources.

Kirti Azad was suspended by the BJP in 2015 as he went public with his criticism of his party senior, Union Minister Arun Jaitley, over alleged corruption in Delhi's cricket body DDCA at a time it was headed by him.

He had been openly critical of his party leadership long before his suspension. Soon after the BJP's action, Kirti Azad received support from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Congress, which invited him to join. He was quoted as telling reporters that he was "stabbed in the back" by his leadership.

His father Bhagwat Jha Azad was a Congress leader and a former chief minister of Bihar.