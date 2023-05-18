Kiren Rijiju Shifted Out Of Law Ministry, Arjun Ram Meghwal Replaces Him

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, will replace Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju was today removed as Union Law Minister and replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal in a surprise change a year before the national election.

Mr Rijiju, known to be one of the government's most high-profile ministers and a troubleshooter, has been moved to the relatively low-key Ministry of Earth Sciences, less than a year after he was promoted to the Law Ministry with cabinet status.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, will now also have Independent Charge of the Law Ministry. This is the first time in recent history that the Law Minister is not of cabinet rank.

A short statement from the President's House announced the change this morning, citing the Prime Minister's advice. Mr Rijiju changed his Twitter bio shortly after.