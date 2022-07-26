'I Feel Sad': Minister On Centre, Courts Being Blamed For Pending Cases

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was referring to the total number of cases pending in Supreme Court.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said it is unfair to blame the government or the judiciary for the pending cases and pointed out that while litigations are settled, double the number of cases are added to the courts' dockets every day.

Responding to a debate on the Family Court (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, he said it is a matter of concern that the number of pending cases is increasing -- from the present over 4.5 crore, they are nearing the 5-crore mark.

The minister was referring to the total number of cases pending in the Supreme Court, the 25 high courts and the lower courts.

"People question what the government, the law minister is doing. I feel sad. While raising such serious issues like pending cases, people should get into the details first," Kiren Rijiju said.

He also objected to foul or inappropriate words being used to attack the courts.

"Judges work hard ... there are judges who have settled hundreds of cases in a day ... they work from 9 am to 9 pm," he said.

The reason for pendency is "something else", Kiren Rijiju said.

"More cases are settled but double the number of cases are filed every day... People are becoming aware ... they approach courts for settling matter (disputes)," he said.