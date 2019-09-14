Kiran Bedi Loses i-Phone On Bullock-Cart Ride In Puducherry

The phone had fallen off while Ms Bedi was riding a bullock-cart on a bumpy, slushy road (File)

An expensive i-phone belonging to Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi went missing during her visit to a lake during the "Green Puducherry" campaign on Saturday.

After a search, the former IPS officer, who led a large number of volunteers and officials in the campaign, found the high-end phone lying in a thicket, but it was partially damaged.

The phone had fallen off while Ms Bedi was riding a bullock-cart on a bumpy, slushy road.

An official in Raj Nivas told PTI that Ms Bedi used another mobile phone with which she dialed her number and the ringtone led her to the thicket.

Earlier, Ms Bedi said the Bahoor lake was the second largest lake after Oussudu lake.

Through sustained efforts over the last few months the banks of Bahoor lake had been made walkers' trail where over 3,000 saplings had been planted on either side of the water body.

Ms Bedi also said she stumbled on the 19th century stone images of two women Bangari and Singari who had been instrumental in conserving the lake.

