Kiran Bedi Explains Community Policing And Why It Should Be A Priority

Kiran Bedi suggested regular visits to senior citizens, vulnerable sections to check exploitation

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said today that crime prevention should remain a priority through community policing at police station level in the Union Territory and all sections of society should be co-opted.

In her WhatsApp message, the former IPS officer referred to the initiatives of the Director General of Police of Puducherry Balaji Shrivastava, holding meetings with senior police officers to evolve strategy to curb crimes.

"Crime prevention should remain a priority through community policing at the police station level and all sections of society should be co-opted," Ms Bedi said, adding this could be achieved through a well nurtured police system.

Besides, Ms Bedi suggested regular visits to senior citizens and vulnerable sections in their areas by beat officers to help check exploitation.

"The beat officers should also ensure that past criminals living in their areas live a reformed life by being involved in productive employment or live peacefully," Ms Bedi said.

The beat officers could also associate community in all areas, members of residents welfare associations, village panchayats, market associations and NGOs and take regular feedback from the private civil security units and take them as eyes and ears.

"It is the perfection of beat officers and community policing which made me deserve Magsaysay award besides the prison reforms," Ms Bedi noted.

