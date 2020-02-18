'Youngest Participant': Kiran Bedi Allows Officer's Child In Official Meet

Kiran Bedi said they continued their work after the infant was brought inside (File)

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi today tweeted a picture of an infant allowed inside an official meeting at her residence. She said the 6-month-old baby whose mother, the IT Secretary, was part of the meeting was crying outside. She described the infant as the "youngest participant" the LG house ever had.

"Secretary IT in my meeting today with her 6 Months old baby youngest participant an LG office has ever had. The Secretary brought the baby with her nanny. But after a while when the child started to cry outside,she heard, went out and brought the baby in. We continued our work," she said.

Kiran Bedi, a retired Indian Police Service officer, who had been part of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption crusade team, later joined the BJP and was the party's chief ministerial face for the 2015 Delhi Assembly election.

In 2016, Kiran Bedi was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, which is ruled by the Congress.

Ever since her appointment, she has been having a strained relationship with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who accuses her of interference.

Last month, Ms Bedi had said she sent a report to President Ram Nath Kovind on the "crass and crude behaviour" of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at the reception hosted by her at Raj Nivas on Republic Day.

"Narayanasamy shouted and insulted a very respected senior officer of Raj Nivas, Comptroller Asha Gupta, openly before the invitees. He shouted at her on how the Padma awardees could be invited without informing him. Later he walked out," Ms Bedi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.