'Killed By Cops, People Realise What Happened': Wife Of Dead UP Businessman

Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta was killed following a police raid on Monday at a Gorakhpur hotel.

Never mind alleged attempts to cover up the case and coerce her against pursuing it, the wife of a Kanpur businessman killed a few days ago during a police raid in Gorakhpur is determined to seek justice for her late husband. On a day Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met her, Meenakshi Gupta expressed confidence that the truth will be out no matter what.

Talking to NDTV, Ms Gupta refused to delve into statements from various quarters that her husband Manish Gupta's death was "an accident".

"People are intelligent. They will understand things like I have understood after looking at the facts. The injuries prove that he (Manish Gupta) was mercilessly thrashed and killed," Ms Gupta said.

"The post mortem report also says that his body carried several injury marks and deep ones at that."

Six policemen in Gorakhpur have been suspended following the death of the businessman during a late-night police raid at a city hotel on Monday.

The victim's family has alleged he was assaulted while the police maintain the man's death was an accident. He fell inside the hotel room, the police have said.

When asked what she thought was the reason that led to her husband's death, she said: "The police thought it was better to kill him -- better to have 302 (murder) charge than 307 (attempt to murder), because it will take more time to prove murder."

The Chief Minister met Ms Gupta today and agreed to a CBI enquiry into the matter. He also offered to transfer the case from Gorakhpur to Kanpur so that it becomes easier for Mr Gupta's family to pursue justice.

"Meeting the Chief Minister was a big relief to me. For instance, I had placed the proposal for my government job before him. Because under the circumstances that our household is in, only I can work," Ms Gupta said.

"Besides, he issued a cheque of Rs 10 lakh and has said he will give Rs 40 lakh (more)."

She said the policemen, who are supposed to protect citizens, have allegedly carried out the crime because they haven't been punished for such activities in the past.

"I want the policemen to receive punishment as brutal as the mercilessness with which my husband was killed."