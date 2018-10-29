'Kill Us All': Family Of Cop Killed In Kashmir Pens Emotional Post

30-year-old Mir was shot dead by terrorists at Wahibug on Sunday

"You killed a man who loved Kashmir...come and kills us all," read a social media post written by a family member of Mir Imtiyaz, the Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector who shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir on Sunday.

In the "Open letter to the murderers of Sub Inspector Mir Imtiaz", posted on the police officer's Facebook page, the anonymous writer said that by killing him "you have killed a loving son of an aged mother, an obedient son of an old father".

"U killed a brother who was the only support of his brother and sister.. U killed every dream of a young girl whom he wanted to marry (sic)," the post read.

The post termed Mir as a devout Muslim who had excelled in his studies as well as profession.

"U killed a man who had suffistic thoughts... Someone who read suifisim vastly... Who read Karal Marx and every other field of thought..U killed a man who topped his Masters batch... Who was among the toppers of his S I batch (sic).

"Most importantly you killed someone who loved his Kashmir and its people like anything.. Whose only wish was to see a happy Kashmir," the open letter read.

The writer said Mir was on his way to see his aged parents and "trouble-stricken" sister and referred to the niece of the deceased who has been since repeating that she is missing her "mammu" (mother's brother).

"But wen u killed him y didn't u kill us all.. Y didn't u kill hs Mom Dad sister brother and the women whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life vd.. (sic)

"How can anyone console them...and we all just wanna ask his killers y did they not kill us all.. Plz come and kill us all... We can't live without him (sic)," the passionate letter said.

A peace votary, 30-year-old Mir was shot dead by terrorists at Wahibug in the terrorism-infested Shopian district of south Kashmir on Sunday afternoon when he was on his way home.

The desperation to see his parents prompted him to shave off his beard and change appearance in his unsuccessful attempt to dodge terrorists who had laid a death trap for him in his village, his colleagues said on Sunday.