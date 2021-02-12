'Kids, Vaayu, and Corona': Comic Book Talks About Covid Vaccines

The comic is available in the Union Health Ministry website and can be downloaded from there.

In a novel bid to educate children about Covid vaccines, the Union Health Ministry has issued a comic book that provides information on vaccine development and how it will be safely delivered to the public. An earlier edition of the comic, published last year, provided information on the outbreak and how they can remain safe.

The graphic novel, titled 'Kids, Vaayu & Corona: Rise of Vaccine and Fall of Corona', has 'Vaayu' as a superhero who has been called upon to educate the children about the various aspects of vaccines. The issues range from antibodies, types of vaccines, procedure of vaccine trial, safety of vaccines, getting registered for vaccination etc.

Vaayu also highlights that two vaccines have already been approved in India but informs that they will be given based on priority groups and repeatedly tells the children that Covid precautions need to continue at all points.

The comic is available in the Union Health Ministry website and can be downloaded from there. It has been conceptualised and written by Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor of Environmental Health- PGIMER- Chandigarh and Dr Suman Mor, Associate Professor and Chairperson, Department of Environment Studies, Punjab University.

"Most of the discussion these days is centering around Coronavirus vaccines. Coronavirus has become a cause of concern for kids as they cannot comprehend the new normal. The parent should talk to them and resolve their queries, so that the children do not panic. The comic also aims to clear the doubts about vaccines to enhance their acceptance among general public for prevention and control of COVID-19," Dr Mor told NDTV.

Other infographic booklets are also being released by the Ministry to create greater awareness among the general public about Covid vaccines and reduce vaccine hesitancy. On Thursday, NITI Aayog member and Chairman of National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration - Dr VK Paul released a booklet titled 'Covid-19 Prevention: Role of Residential Welfare Associations (RWA)'.

The booklet not only talks about how RWAs should ensure that Covid patients are not stigmatised, it also refers to how RWAs can play a role in motivating residents to get COVID-19 vaccine, countering myths and getting elderly registered on Co-WIN, providing transportation to vaccine facilities.

Dr Suneela Garg, Advisor to ICMR and Director Professor of Community Medicine at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College is among the co-authors of the booklet, said: "RWAs can help address vaccine hesitancy. There are so many myths and so much misinformation on social media. RWAs can address these rumors. They can take the news by verifying the facts from government sources and then disseminating the right information on their internal communication mediums- Whatsapp groups or display banners at prominent places in the residential society".