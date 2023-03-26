'Will Not Delete': BJP's Khushbu Sundar After Old Tweet On PM Goes Viral

Khushbu Sundar's old tweet had gone viral after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. (File)

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar asserted today that she would not delete her 2018 tweet linking the "Modi surname with corruption" and called upon the Congress to dig up even more of her old tweets from when she was a spokesperson for the party.

"I will not delete my tweet. It's out there. There are many more. Please use your time, as CONgress is absolutely jobless, to dig out a few more," the BJP leader said.

I will not delete my tweet. It's out there. There are many more. Pls use your time, as CONgress is absolutely jobless, to dig out a few more. BTW I like to see how the CONgress is putting me and @RahulGandhi on the same platform. I like the fact that I have earned enough name n… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 25, 2023

Her old tweet had gone viral after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification over his equating the surname Modi to "thieves". ""...Let's change the meaning of #Modi to corruption..suits better," her tweet read.

Congress supporters shared the screenshot of the tweet on social media, asking whether Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, who filed the case against Rahul Gandhi, will file a case against Khushbu Sundar.

In her latest jibe, she 'thanked' the Congress for putting her at par with Mr Gandhi. "I like to see how the CONgress is putting me and Rahul Gandhi on the same platform. I like the fact that I have earned enough name and respect to be at par with him, who claims to be the opp. Leader of the nation. Thank you CONgress."

Yesterday, Ms Sundar defended her verbiage saying that as the Congress spokesperson, it was the language "we were supposed to speak". Furthermore, she said that there was a difference between the words 'corruption' and 'thieves'.

Calling the party "desperate", she said she was not ashamed of the tweet as she was only following the party's lead.

Ms Sundar, who is also an actor and National Commission for Women (NCW) member, joined the BJP in 2020 after quitting Congress. An actor who has acted in over 100 films, Khushbu Sundar initially joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and then switched over to the Congress party before joining the BJP.