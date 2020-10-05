Farm Laws Protest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre At Tractor Rally in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today participated in protests in Punjab for the second consecutive day against the controversial farm laws.
He began his 3-day Kheti Bachao Yatra on Sunday and attacked the Modi government over the new farm laws, which were cleared by the parliament last month.
"Their (the BJP's) only aim is to destroy MSP and food procurement... The Congress is never going to let this government to do it," said.
"I guarantee that whenever the Congress comes to power, we will remove these black laws. We will fight against the Narendra Modi government and will remove these black laws," Mr Gandhi added.
Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's protest in Punjab:
The law is made. The bills have been passed in the Parliament. But who says that an amendment cannot be made to those laws. I request Rahul ji to scrap these black laws when he becomes the PM with a majority in the Lok Sabha: Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM, on the new farm laws pic.twitter.com/Kiotxos7zL- ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020