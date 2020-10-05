Farm Laws Protest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre At Tractor Rally in Punjab

Rahul Gandhi will hold a series of public meetings with farmers as part of the programme. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today participated in protests in Punjab for the second consecutive day against the controversial farm laws.

He began his 3-day Kheti Bachao Yatra on Sunday and attacked the Modi government over the new farm laws, which were cleared by the parliament last month.

"Their (the BJP's) only aim is to destroy MSP and food procurement... The Congress is never going to let this government to do it," said.

"I guarantee that whenever the Congress comes to power, we will remove these black laws. We will fight against the Narendra Modi government and will remove these black laws," Mr Gandhi added.

Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's protest in Punjab:

Oct 05, 2020 13:40 (IST) Will scrap farm laws when Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi



Congress's Rahul Gandhi promised Punjab farmers today that the party will remove the contentious farm sector laws once it comes to power in the Centre.