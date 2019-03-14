'Khayal Acha Hai': Manohar Khattar's Swipe At AAP Over Tweet On Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar had come to Rohtak to meet with party workers and prepare for polls. (File)

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about coming to power in Haryana by defeating the BJP, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday replied to him, saying 'Dil behlane ke liye, Ghalib, yeh khayal acha hai'.

"Kejriwal is free to think whatever he wants but the ground reality is different from his imagination. Our countrymen knew the ground reality and they will vote for the BJP again," he told the media.

Mr Kejriwal had tweeted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) should have come together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana.

Mr Khattar had come to Rohtak to meet with party workers and prepare for the upcoming general elections.

Haryana will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

We have two months time for preparation before the polls. We expect an impressive show in Haryana and better our position from last time, Mr Khattar said.

Out of the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana, eight were won by the BJP in the 2014 general elections.