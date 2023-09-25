Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Dalla Has Links With Lashkar-e-Taiba: Sources

Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla has links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and wanted to target Hindu leaders in Punjab, Delhi Police have found.

This assumes significance against the backdrop of the massive diplomatic row between India and Canada. Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa have strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were behind the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

India responded strongly, calling the allegations "absurd" and "motivated". What followed was a series of tit-for-tat moves and advisories, as India and Canada expelled envoys and warned their citizens against visits.

The Khalistani terrorist's plan to target leaders of Hindu outfits and BJP's ideological arm Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had emerged during a crackdown by Delhi Police against two terror suspects earlier this year. In January, police conducted a raid in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and arrested Jagjeet Singh Jagga and Naushad following an arms recovery. The two were later charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to a Delhi Police chargesheet filed in court two months back, Jagga revealed during the interrogation that he was in touch with Dalla. The Canada-based Khalistani terrorist had asked Jagga to prepare for terror activities in Punjab, the chargesheet said.

Dalla was in touch with Suhail, a Lashkar handler. The arrested terror suspects had also told police that on the instructions of Suhail and Dalla, they murdered a Hindu boy at Delhi's Jahangirpuri and chopped off his head. They also recorded a video and sent it to Suhail and Dalla. Police sources had then said Naushad and Jagga had sent the video to "prove their loyalty" and that they had received Rs 2 lakh for committing the heinous crime.

"During his period of absconding accused Jagjit Singh @ Jagga came in contact with designated Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep @ Arsh Dala who had instructed him to murder some leaders of RSS and the prominent persons who are against the Khalistani Movement in Punjab. A nexus had developed between Pakistan-based Suhail, Naushad, Jagjit Singh @ Jagga and Arshdeep @ Arsh Dala to commit terror activities on the instruction of LeT and on the other hand on the instructions of designated terrorist Arsh Dala in Punjab and other parts of the country," the Delhi Police chargesheet said.

"They have been tasked to kill Sadhus/ Religious leaders and also commit targeted killings in Punjab for which they have received money, weapons from Suhail and Arshdeep @ Dala," it added.

Dalla, sources have said, had the complete backing of Pakistan's ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba. It is also learnt that Dalla was close to Nijjar and to Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh, who was recently killed in a gang war in Canada.

Dalla, 27, is from Moga district in Punjab and is an accused in at least 25 cases. The charges invoked against him include murder, criminal conspiracy and cases registered under Arms Act and anti-drugs law.