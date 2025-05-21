Lashkar-e-Taiba Co-Founder Amir Hamza Injured At Lahore Home, Hospitalised

Amir Hamza, cofounder and senior leader of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was hospitalised in Pakistan's Lahore following injuries sustained at his residence, sources said. Hamza, long known for his close association with LeT chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and the group's deputy Abdul Rehman Makki, was admitted to a local medical facility under a security detail. The nature and extent of his injuries have not been disclosed. There has been no official comment from Pakistani authorities or the LeT on the incident, sources added.

Hamza remains one of the central figures within LeT. A founding member of the group, he has held several key positions over the years and has been instrumental in shaping LeT's propaganda wing and outreach campaigns.

According to a 2012 statement by the United States Department of the Treasury, Hamza was part of LeT's central advisory committee and played a key role in managing the group's external relationships under the direct oversight of Hafiz Saeed. As of 2010, Hamza also served in an LeT-affiliated charitable organisation and held a senior position in an LeT university trust overseen by Saeed.

According to the US Treasury Department, by 2010, Hamza was actively involved in the dissemination of LeT's propaganda material. He edited the group's weekly newspaper and regularly contributed articles. He also reportedly headed LeT's "special campaigns" department, which coordinated specific outreach and mobilisation efforts.

In mid-2010, Hamza was among three senior LeT terrorists who negotiated for the release of detained members of the organisation.