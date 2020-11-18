Keylong Coldest Place In Himachal Pradesh At Minus 6.6 Degrees Celsius

Several other areas including Nahan experienced 22.9 mm rainfall (File)

Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspot Manali recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 6.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the meteorological department said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie and Shimla recorded a low of 3.6 and 4.8 degrees Celsius respectively, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

High reaches of the state such as Keylong and Kalpa received 2 cm and 0.4 cm snowfall respectively.

Several other areas including Nahan experienced 22.9 mm rainfall, the weatherman said.