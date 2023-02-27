Key Accused In Witness' Killing In UP MLA Murder Case Shot Dead In Encounter

Prayagraj Police at the encounter site at Nehru park in Dhoomangunj

One of the key accused in the killing of a witness in the 2005 murder case of an MLA in Uttar Pradesh, was shot and killed by the state police in an encounter near Prayagraj.

The accused, Arbaz, was shot in the chest during the police encounter in Nehru Park at Dhoomangunj, say sources.

A constable was injured in the encounter while an inspector, Rajesh Maurya, was shot in the hand.

Arbaz was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On Friday, Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005, was shot dead while he was getting out of the backseat of a Hyundai Creta SUV in Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal was taken to a local hospital, where he died during treatment, the police said.

"The incident happened right outside Umesh Pal's home. So far it has been confirmed that two bombs were thrown and he was fired at by a small firearm," Prayagraj police chief Ramit Sharma told reporters.