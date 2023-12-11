UP Police Attaches Meerut House Of Atiq Ahmed's Sister

The attachment of property proceedings was done on a court order, said police (File)

The house belonging to sister of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed who was killed, Ayesh Noori and her husband Akhlaq, co-accused in lawyer Umesh Pal's murder, here has been attached by the police, an official said on Monday.

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead in broad daylight in Prayagraj on February 24.

Following his murder, police registered a case against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, their family members and others based on the complaint of Umesh Pal's wife.

A team from Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj on Saturday attached Ayesh Noori and Akhlaq's two-storey house in Nauchandi's Bhawani Nagar locality in which costly items were found missing.

Nauchandi Inspector Subodh Saxena said a fridge, washing machine, old sofa and some utensils worth about a lakh were found in the house during attachment and it has been mentioned in the general diary of the police.

Guddu Muslim, the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case stayed in this house after the killing and he was also given financial help by Akhlaq, he said.

Akhlaq was arrested by the Special Task Force on April 2 while Ayesh Noori is still on the run.

The attachment of property proceedings was done on a court order, Mr Saxena said.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmed, also an accused in the 2005 murder case, and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

While Ahmed's wife Shahista Praveen is still on the run, his son was killed in an encounter on April 13.

