Kerala's Wayanad Devastated By Landslides: Here's How You Can Help

The extent of the tragedy is still unclear as some affected areas remain cut off.

Over 290 people have been killed in landslides after heavy rain in Kerala's Wayanad since Tuesday and many people are missing while hundreds have either lost their houses or have been evacuated. To help the displaced people and assist in rehabilitation efforts, NDTV has started the 'Care For Kerala' campaign.

On Wednesday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to aid in the rescue and rehabilitation.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time. We humbly extend our support with a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund," Mr Adani said in a post on X.

If you would like to help, you can make a contribution here:

Trust name: The Hope Trust

Bank account number: 90492010067832

Bank name: Canara Bank

IFSC: CNRB0019017

Note: This information has been provided/published on a good faith basis, without any commercial motive. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the intending donee, nor can we guarantee that the donations made by a donor will be used for the purpose as stated by the intending donee. You are requested to independently verify the contact information and other details before making a donation. NDTV and/or its employees will not be responsible for the same.