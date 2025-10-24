Kerala's Ruling Coalition Faces Internal Storm As CPI Hits Out Over PM SHRI Pact

A political storm has broken out within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government signed the memorandum of understanding for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI scheme).

Under the scheme, state government-run schools, along with Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), are set to be upgraded into 'model' schools, pan-India. It aims to nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has alleged a "serious conspiracy" behind the move and accused the Education Minister V Sivankutty of taking a unilateral decision, a move which they feel is acceptance of NEP by the state.

In a strongly worded letter to CPI general secretary D Raja, Viswam said the CPM had violated coalition norms.

"The Education Minister decided this single-handedly. The national leadership must view this issue with seriousness," Viswam wrote, adding that the signing has weakened LDF's fight against the Centre.

"Sources say CPI is considering tough measures, including skipping Cabinet meetings, and may even settle for extending only 'outside support.'"

The party's secretariat is set to take a final call today, with CPM state secretary MV Govindan expected to hold discussions with Viswam beforehand.

Reacting to the row, BJP state president K Surendran mocked CPI's protests, calling them irrelevant.

"Kerala has finally signed PM SHRI. Better late than never. CPI has no relevance in Kerala. At first, they shout, but later they surrender. From the Maoist encounter to ADGP Ajith Kumar, many examples prove this. In the end, NEP will be accepted, CAA will be implemented, and everything the Centre brings in will be executed in Kerala," Surendran wrote in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the opposition has sought to capitalise on the fissures.

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener Adoor Prakash extended an invitation to CPI to join the Congress-led front.

"CPI and other parties are welcome to the UDF. If Binoy Viswam is ready, I am willing to meet him. I have never hidden my views after becoming convener. But one must also remember that it was through the UDF system that Achutha Menon was made Chief Minister," Prakash said, clarifying that there had been no discussion with Viswam about formally joining the UDF.

Joining the chorus, Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty also called the Pinarayi Vijayan's government's decision a grave error.

"Signing the PM SHRI agreement is a very serious matter. This is a curriculum shaped by the RSS agenda. Moving into that system is alarming. The claim that it was only about funds is not credible. The Centre is pursuing a long-term agenda to rewrite history - glorifying even the assassination of Gandhi is an example. NEP promotes such dangerous visions. That is why Tamil Nadu and other secular states have opposed it," Kunhalikutty said.