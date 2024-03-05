Kerala Woman Falls Into Well Fleeing From Wild Boar, Rescued After 20 Hours

The woman's family lodged a missing complaint with police (Representational)

A woman in her fifties who fell into a well near Adoor here while trying to escape from a wild boar a day ago, was rescued on Tuesday by fire force personnel after being trapped there for around 20 hours.

The woman, while being chased by the boar, jumped on top of the well which was covered by a wooden plank which in turn broke and she fell inside, a fire and rescue officer said.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday and in the evening her family lodged a missing complaint with police, the officer said.

Subsequently, everyone began searching for her, but she was not found till this afternoon, when someone heard her shouts from inside the 50-foot-deep well, he said.

Thereafter, fire and rescue was called and a unit arrived at the scene from the Adoor fire station.

According to visuals of the rescue operation, the fire force personnel dropped a net attached to ropes into the well and after the woman got inside it, they pulled her out.

"As she jumped onto the middle of the plank, when it broke she fell right down the middle of the well and did not suffer any serious injuries. She was a bit cold as she spent such a long time in the water and otherwise, appeared fine during the initial examination," the officer said.

The woman was admitted to a taluk hospital and her health condition was fine, he said.

