Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Likely In Kerala In Next 24 Hours, Warns Met

Check out the later Kerala weather forecast here (file photo)

Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Strong winds between 40 to 50 km per hour may hit the coast, according to the India Meteorological Department. A 'Yellow Alert', warning the people of rough weather, has been sounded by the weather office. Fishermen have been asked to stay away from the sea. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Kerala till 14th May, the Met department has warned.

"In the next 24 hours winds between 40 & 50 kms speed have been predicted by @Indiametdept

on the Kerala coast. Fishermen are directed not to venture into the sea. Heavy rains also predicted in Kerala till 14 May, Yellow Alert in a few districts...," the Kerala Chief Minister's Office tweeted. People have been asked to follow the guidelines of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

In the next 24 hours winds between 40 & 50 kms speed have been predicted by @Indiametdept on the Kerala coast. Fishermen are directed not to venture into the sea. Heavy rains also predicted in Kerala till 14 May, Yellow Alert in a few districts. Follow @KeralaSDMA's guidelines. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 10, 2021

Over the next four days, the meteorological office has forcast rain and thundershowers in Kerala and Lakshwadeep islands.

It has been raining intermittently in the state since yesterday. The main areas which received heavy rainfall are parts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thodupuzha, Mahe, Kollam, district), Pathanamthitta, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ernakulam South and Wayanad districts.